CryptEx (CRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00016251 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $277,830.78 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

