CryptoBlades Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005734 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $992,758.12 and approximately $757,374.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030230 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades (CRYPTO:SKILL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,909 coins. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.