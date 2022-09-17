CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,260.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 11,222 shares of company stock valued at $202,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.