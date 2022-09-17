CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
