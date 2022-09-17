CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

