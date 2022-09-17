CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. CubicFarm Systems traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 63035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

