cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Volume Hits $52,596.00

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $5,612.03 or 0.28154089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.12 million and $52,596.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

