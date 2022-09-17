CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $145.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 89.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

