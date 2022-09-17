CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $86,848.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 348.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,239.17 or 1.01534543 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io/en-us. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

