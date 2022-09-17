Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits Market Cap of $873,720.96

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $873,720.96 and $217.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $33.24 or 0.00167294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone is built to address the privacy problems in the blockchain and aims to provide enhanced economic incentives. Cyclone is a cross-chain, non-custodial, universal privacy-preserving protocol with the decentralized governance. Cyclone applies zkSNARKs to enable transactional privacy for all DeFi components by breaking the on-chain link between depositor and recipient addresses. It uses a smart contract that accepts coins/tokens deposits, which can be withdrawn by a different address. Whenever an asset is withdrawn from Cyclone, there is no way to link the withdrawal to the deposit for absolute privacy.While Cyclone's zkSNARKs part is based on the attested implementation of tornado.cash, it offers unique values in supporting cross-chain and being the universal privacy-preserving layer for almost all DeFi components with the decentralized governance by CYC holders.Cyclone Protocol is governed in a decentralized way. The governance DAO lives on IoTeX blockchain while each anonymity pools live on different blockchains connected to IoTeX blockchain via bridges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.