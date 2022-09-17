DA Davidson Begins Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,232 shares of company stock worth $432,489. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

