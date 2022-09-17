Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($71.43) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Danone Stock Down 1.2 %

EPA BN opened at €49.51 ($50.52) on Thursday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The company has a fifty day moving average of €53.07 and a 200-day moving average of €53.19.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

