DAOventures Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $149,619.21 and $4,427.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001118 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008661 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

