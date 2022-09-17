Databroker Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $97.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057151 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064969 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00077851 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

