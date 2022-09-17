Datarius Credit Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $42,136.93 and $112.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065830 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

