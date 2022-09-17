Datarius Credit Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $42,136.93 and approximately $112.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

