David N. C. Garman Acquires 150,000 Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Stock

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) insider David N. C. Garman bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £106,500 ($128,685.36).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON TIGT opened at GBX 71.40 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,020.00. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 66.60 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.00). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.16.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

Troy Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.49. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Troy Income & Growth Trust

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.