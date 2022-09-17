Dawn Protocol Trading Down 5% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $61.49 million and approximately $480,246.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.02041010 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00828230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

