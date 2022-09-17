DDKoin Hits Market Capitalization of $75,040.67 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $75,040.67 and $139.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007740 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005071 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012187 BTC.

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

