Decentral Games 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $841,185.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $841,185.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.02628690 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00826451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 571,565,976 coins and its circulating supply is 570,779,576 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

