Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

