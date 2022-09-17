Defi For You (DFY) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Defi For You (DFY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Defi For You coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Defi For You has a total market cap of $716,221.49 and $46,731.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Defi For You has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Defi For You alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Defi For You Profile

Defi For You’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. The official website for Defi For You is defi.com.vn. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defi For You Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi For You directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defi For You should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defi For You using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defi For You Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defi For You and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.