DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,485.00

DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, DeFi of Thrones has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi of Thrones has a total market capitalization of $94,374.77 and $10,485.00 worth of DeFi of Thrones was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi of Thrones coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeFi of Thrones Profile
DeFi of Thrones’ total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,075 coins. DeFi of Thrones’ official message board is medium.com/@defiofthrones. DeFi of Thrones’ official website is defiofthrones.io. DeFi of Thrones’ official Twitter account is @DefiOfThrones and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DeFi of Thrones
Receive News & Updates for DeFi of Thrones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi of Thrones and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.