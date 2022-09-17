DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Tops One Day Volume of $547,673.00

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.05 or 0.00412831 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and approximately $547,673.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057151 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064969 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00077851 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.