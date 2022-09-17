DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.18

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $598,521.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance/#/home. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

