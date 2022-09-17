DeHive (DHV) 1-Day Volume Hits $42,649.00

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $385,808.57 and approximately $42,649.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive (DHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

