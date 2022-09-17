Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Delek US Stock Down 3.1 %

DK opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Delek US has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

