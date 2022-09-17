Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Delek US Stock Down 3.1 %

DK opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Delek US has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

