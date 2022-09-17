Delta Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Delta coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a total market cap of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,113.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065322 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078152 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

