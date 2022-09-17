Dent Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.29 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $95.59 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

