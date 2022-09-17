DeRace (DERC) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

DeRace (DERC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. DeRace has a total market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $209,021.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeRace has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

