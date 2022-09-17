Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.88 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00019312 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $49.88 million and approximately $126,881.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,862,044 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

