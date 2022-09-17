Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 145

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

