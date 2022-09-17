Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $56.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.7 %

FWONA opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.