DeversiFi One Day Volume Reaches $435,573.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeversiFi Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DeversiFi
