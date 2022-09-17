DeXe (DEXE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.89 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. DeXe has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00016001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,567 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeXe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions:Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

