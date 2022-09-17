dForce Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.42 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. dForce has a market cap of $16.06 million and $32.42 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 432,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending.dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.