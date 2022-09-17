Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

DFFN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

