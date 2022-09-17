DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $156.20 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,655,263,020 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
