Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading Down 9.1%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,311,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,318,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP increased its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.