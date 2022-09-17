Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $276,991.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,142,655 coins. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

