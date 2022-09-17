Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $79,089.94 and $11.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00286477 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00028413 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,543,576 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.