Digitalcoin Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $78,379.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00286005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00027336 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,540,433 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

