DinoX Market Cap Reaches $544,703.85 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One DinoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoX has a market capitalization of $544,703.85 and approximately $57,960.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoX alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.44 or 1.01682529 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00832433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX launched on May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official website is dinox.io. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.