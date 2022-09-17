Dipper Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $84,098.99 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dipper Network has a market cap of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058394 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065584 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00077773 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

