Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 11,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 469% compared to the average volume of 1,965 call options.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $91.04.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 470.0% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54,530 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.