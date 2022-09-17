DISCIPLINA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $715,560.20 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065553 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DISCIPLINA (CRYPTO:DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

