DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Head-To-Head Survey

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingold Jewelry and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71

DLocal has a consensus target price of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.9% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DLocal $244.12 million 30.29 $77.88 million $0.32 78.31

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A DLocal 30.01% 33.69% 16.06%

Summary

DLocal beats Kingold Jewelry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of gold jewelry and chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

