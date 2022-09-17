Doctors Coin (DRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $10,521.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

