Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $208.28 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.19 billion and approximately $208.28 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00287127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002449 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.98 or 0.03106251 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

