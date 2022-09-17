DogemonGo Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. DogemonGo has a market cap of $890,633.87 and approximately $14,590.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogemonGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogemonGo Profile

DogemonGo’s genesis date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DogemonGo is dogemongo.com. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DogemonGo

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogemonGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

