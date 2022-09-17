Don-key Trading Down 17.8% This Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $41,470.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.44 or 1.01682529 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00832433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,555,730 coins. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Don-key is designed to reduce the entry barrier for both yield farmers and liquidity providers, opening the DeFi world for two distinct groups of people: those with low investment funds and those who cannot dedicate themselves to mastering the skills and strategies needed to participate in the DeFi world.DON tokens are the full utility token for the Don-key “copy farming” platform. In order to access the DAPP and participate users need to hold at least 100 $DON in their wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.