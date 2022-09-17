Don-key Trading Down 17.8% This Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $41,470.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.44 or 1.01682529 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102381 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00832433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Don-key Coin Profile
Don-key’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,555,730 coins. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.
Buying and Selling Don-key
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.